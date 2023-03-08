Moment Queen Consort handed Burger King crown on Colchester visit

King Charles and the Queen Consort made a public appearance in Colchester yesterday (7 March), which saw them receive a plethora of gifts from the public - including a Burger King crown.

Tom Steel and Liberty Williams proudly presented Camilla with the cardboard crown, and surprisingly, she seemed to be impressed enough.

“A Burger King crown?! Thank you very much!”, she responded.

Crowds could be heard booing as the royals arrived to mark Colchester’s ‘city’ status.

