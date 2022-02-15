Channing Tatum reveals he was ‘afraid’ of being a single parent

Channing Tatum has admitted he was "afraid" to be a single father for a long time.

The Magic Mike actor shares eight-year-old daughter Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

In an interview with his friend Jonah Hill for V Magazine's VMan issue Tatum confessed:"I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn't know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I'm a single dad".

