Chappell Roan explains why fans will have a long wait for her second album

Chappell Roan has cautioned fans that they will likely have to wait a long time for her highly-anticipated second album.

Speaking to Vogue on Monday (4 August), the singer admitted that she is “not that type of writer that can pump it out”, and that a follow up to “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”, released in 2023, “does not exist yet”.

“There is no collection of songs…It took me five years to write the first one, and it’s probably going to take at least five to write the next.”

Since the release of the 27-year-old’s debut album, which hit the charts a year after its release, she has released singles “Good Luck, Babe”, “The Giver”, and “The Subway”.