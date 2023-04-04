Moment Leeds University student discovers he lives in Chris Pine’s old house

A seemingly unaware Leeds University student discovered he lives in Chris Pine’s old house after speaking to Capital FM.

Located on Brudenell Road, the Hollywood star’s former property is now occupied by six second-year students including Wesley Richards, who spoke to the radio station.

“Oh, no way,” Wesley said when he was told the news.

He also suggested that he now has the “biggest or nicest room” in the house, sparking speculation he is sleeping in the same bed as Pine did.

