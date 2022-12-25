Glen Hansard took to the streets of Dublin to join the Christmas Eve charity busk, along with Dermot Kennedy and Imelda May.

The Frames frontman was joined by two Ukrainian singers as he shared his message of opening our arms and hearts to those in need.

Before dedicating "Falling Slowly" to the people of Ukraine, he said: "Of course, there's been a division in the Irish psyche around this idea of homelessness and people coming into our country in need of shelter.

"They shouldn't be mutually exclusive."

