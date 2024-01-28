Dakota Johnson uses Taylor Swift to take a jab at Trump during SNL monologue

Dakota Johnson called Taylor Swift the “most powerful person in America,” during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue this weekend, taking a jab at Donald Trump in the process.

The Madame Web actress, who previously hosted the show in 2015, showed a picture of her in the audience of SNL’s 40th anniversary special that year.

Several stars were in the picture, including George Lucas, Sarah Palin, and Steven Spielberg.

“And look who’s sitting right behind me,” said Johnson, who moved the photo to show the former president seated in the crowd.

“It’s just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” she said as the camera focused on Swift sitting near her.