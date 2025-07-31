Ncuti Gatwa has hinted that he “might” come back to Doctor Who if he could take on some of the show’s most iconic villains.

Appearing on The One Show on Wednesday (30 July), the 32-year-old actor said that he has one regret after finishing his two-season run on the hit BBC show.

“I never got to fight a Dalek or a Cyberman. Just the crux of Doctor Who. So, I might do that. I might go fight a Dalek,” Gatwa, who played the 15th Doctor, teased.

Gatwa announced his shock departure from the sci-fi show last month, and on 13 July, told Laura Kuenssberg that it was partly due to him “getting old”.