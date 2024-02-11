Drake sends message to Taylor Swift as he makes $1.15 million Super Bowl bet

Drake has bet $1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs winning Sunday night’s Super Bowl LVIII, with a special message to singer Taylor Swift.

The rapper will win a payout of $2,346 million should Travis Kelce - Swift’s partner - and his team beat the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas tonight (11 February)

Sharing his bet on Instagram, Drake captioned his post: “I can’t bet against the Swifties”.

Should the Chiefs win, Drake will receive just over double his stake back.