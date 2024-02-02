Piers Morgan reveals why Elon Musk cancelled interview at last minute

Piers Morgan has explained why Elon Musk cancelled an interview with him two days before the pair had agreed to meet.

Speaking on his TalkTV show, the broadcaster revealed that he was speaking directly with Mr Musk over his social media platform X.

“I was two days away from getting on a plane from Los Angeles to Austin in Texas to do it,” Morgan told Ben Shapiro, before explaining Musk cancelled their meeting over a clip he had seen of a different interview.

“He said that he’d lost all respect for me and the interview was cancelled.”