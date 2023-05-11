Weird and wonderful Eurovision performers throughout the years

The Eurovision Song Contest returns on Saturday night (13 May) with a host of countries battling for glory.

While Ukraine won the competition in 2022, this year’s contest is being hosted in Liverpool, with the UK being given the honour after finishing runners-up behind Kalush.

Sam Ryder’s success, however, has been a rarity in recent times, with UK acts often struggling to secure points in the vote.

There have, of course, been plenty of other weird and wonderful performances throughout the years and ahead of this year’s final, take a look at some of the most memorable.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.