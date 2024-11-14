Gary Oldman will be making an appearance on Cbeebies Bedtime Story for a special Children In Need episode.

The Harry Potter actor, 66, will read a true story specially written for the episode by Claire Taylor, with illustrations from Tim Budgen.

The BAFTA-award-winning star will feature in the special episode which will air on Friday 15 November as part of the BBC's Children in Need 2024 show.

In a clip announcing the appearance, Mr Oldman was seen holding Pudsey Bear, the official mascot of BBC Children in Need.