Helen Mirren: ‘I used to think Shakespeare should be banned’

Dame Helen Mirren has jokingly suggested that Shakespeare’s plays should be banned for teenagers, in order to make young people more eager to read them.

Speaking at the launch of the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) new digital learning app on Wednesday (12 November), the Oscar-winning actor recalled her own teenage fascination with Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which she was desperate to read because it was banned.

“It would be brilliant to sort of ban Shakespeare,” Mirren said, suggesting that a little rebellion might be the key to sparking young people’s curiosity in the Bard’s work.

The RSC unveiled its new digital platform this week, designed to transform how Shakespeare is taught in secondary schools across the UK.