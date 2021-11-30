The new House of Gucci film has been criticised by the heirs of the Italian fashion label, who suggest it is an "insult" to their legacy.

In a statement, published by Italy's ANSA news agency, the family also claim they were portrayed as "ignorant".

The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of having her former husband Maurizio Gucci assassinated in 1995.

"This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today," the Gucci family wrote.

