I’m A Celeb’s Danny Jones on life-changing lesson jungle has taught him

I’m A Celebrity contestant Danny Jones reflected on the life-changing lesson being in the jungle has taught him.

The McFly singer, who made it to Sunday’s final (8 December) of the ITV reality show alongside Coleen Rooney and Reverend Richard Coles, said jungle life had taught him a huge life lesson.

Speaking to hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Danny said: “I’ve learnt how valuable time is with loved ones.

“I always prioritise my job so much.

“From what I’ve learnt time is precious and I need to come out and practise that.”