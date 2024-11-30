I’m a Celeb: Jane Moore’s six-word warning to campmates upon jungle exit

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmate Jane Moore became the first contestant to be voted off the 2024 series, and she gave her fellow celebrities six words of advice as she exited the jungle.

The journalist and Loose Women panellist, 63, had been vocal about her disappointment at being put in charge of washing up in camp.

Moore told Ant and Dec after her exit: “I had three jobs before then, I worked like a dog and then they gave me the washing up so I wasn't pleased about that. I did a lot down there but hard work doesn't pay off as I'm the first one out, people don't notice hard work."