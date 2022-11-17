Boy George has branded his fellow I‘m a Celebrity campmate Scarlette Douglas as being “inappropriate” for asking questions about his infamous 2008 conviction.

The music icon was convicted of assault and false imprisonment after chaining a man to his wall.

Douglas asked: “What happened with you BG and some guy in handcuffs and a radiator?”

In response, Boy George quickly replied “That’s not true,” clarifying that a radiator was not involved.

In a confessional, he said: “I thought it was inappropriate, what she did.”

