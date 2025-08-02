James Whale has recorded his final ever podcast from a hospice with his wife, as he thanked fans for listening.

The 74-year-old, who has been living with stage four kidney cancer for the past five years, said a farewell to fans in a heart-breaking clip shared on TalkTV on Friday (1 August).

Speaking with his wife Nadine Lamont-Brown, Mr Whale said: “We’ve had a good time together haven’t we?” to which she replied “the best”.

He said: “Thank you for being a listener. I hope it helps in some way and who knows what’s next, so I can only say au revoir.”

Mr Whale, who has been a fixture of British radio and TV for five decades, announced in May that he had stopped his treatment and was “at the end of his cancer journey”.