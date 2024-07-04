Jason Derulo ‘thought it was the end’ after breaking his neck in the gym

Jason Derulo has revealed he thought it was “the end” after he broke his neck while in the gym.

The singer explained how he fell on his head and broke his C2 vertebrae after working on back tucks for his 2012 Future History tour.

The 34-year-old revealed how the fall left him with a “hangman’s break”, a break in the neck which occurs when a person is hung.

Speaking to Paris Hilton on her I Am Paris podcast, he said: “As soon as it happened I heard a big crack and I was just like ‘holy s***, is this it? Is this how it all ends?' All the thoughts you could imagine were going through my head at the time.”