The Sun newspaper has issued an apology in the wake of a Jeremy Clarkson column about the Duchess of Sussex.

His column, published on Sunday 18 December, said he was "dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

In an apology published to the site, The Sun said: "Columnists’ opinions are their own, but as a publisher, we realise that with free expression comes responsibility.

"We at The Sun regret the publication of this article and we are sincerely sorry.

"The article has been removed from our website and archives."

