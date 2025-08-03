Jess Glynne gives rare insight into ‘special’ relationship with girlfriend Alex Scott

Jess Glynne has offered a rare insight into her relationship with former Lionesses star Alex Scott.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on Friday (1 August), the singer said: “I mean she is a special one, it’s the same for both of us. It's so crazy when you meet that person and everything just feels great.”

Glynne said the pair make a “good team”, and added: “I’m just so in awe of everything she’s achieved, it's incredible.”

The 35-year-old performer confirmed that the two have been dating for over two “amazing” years now, with the couple choosing to keep their relationship private for the first few months.