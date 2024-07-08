Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has spoken of her excitement ahead of filming a final Christmas special of the BBC sitcom.

The 47-year-old, who plays Stacey, said she was relieved to hear writers James Corden and Ruth Jones had planned another show to tie up loose ends.

During an interview with BBC Breakfast on Monday (8 July), she admitted how when she read the ending for the last Christmas episode, she thought: “That can’t be the end.”

The actor joked: “I just hope that I haven't signed on to be running around on Barry beach in a bikini because I'm not doing that at 47.”