James Corden’s and Ricky Gervais’ jokes compared after plagiarism claims

A recent James Corden joke has been compared to one from a Ricky Gervais routine from 2018.

Footage shows the Late Late Show host saying: "If someone puts up a poster in a town square that says, ‘Guitar lessons available,’ you don’t get people in the town going, ‘I don’t wanna play the guitar!"

In a clip from the Netflix routine from four years ago, Gervais appears to make the same joke.

In a now-deleted tweet, Gervais shared a clip of the segment, writing: "The bit about the town square advert for guitar lessons is brilliant."

