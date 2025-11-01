Jonathan Ross reveals why he cancelled his iconic annual Halloween party

Jonathan Ross has revealed why he decided to cancel his iconic annual Halloween parties following his Celebrity Traitors exit.

Appearing on The Traitors: Uncloaked on Wednesday (29 October), the presenter told host Ed Gamble that fellow Traitors star Joe Marler used to go to his star-studded gatherings “back when I was still doing them”.

Asked whether he would be hosting any more in the future, Ross replied: “No, I’m afraid not. I might do another one before I go, but they cost a fortune.”

He added the events had grown so big, he was often only acquainted with around a third of attendees, saying: “I liked them all, but I didn’t know them.”