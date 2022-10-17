Kanye West labels Pete Davidson ‘heroin addict’ as he targets comedian in fresh rant

Kanye West has hit out Pete Davidson in a fresh rant, calling Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend a “heroin addict”.

The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast over the weekend.

He also hit out at Trevor Noah during the appearance.

“The 78 media outlets that called me an abuser when I was tryna get that heroin addict away from my kids that was tattooing my kids’ names on him, Skete, Pete Davidson,” West said of Davidson.

