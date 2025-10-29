Katy Perry throws birthday cake at tour crew in bizarre video

Katy Perry threw her own birthday cake on the floor during a celebration for the pop star’s 41st birthday.

In a clip posted by the singer on Instagram on Tuesday (28 October), the “Firework” singer blew out the candles of the cake, which was presented to her backstage during her Lifetimes tour.

She then picked it up and chucked it at a crew member, who ducked out of the way before the cake splattered all over the floor.

Perry laughed before her dancers approached the mess and picked up pieces to eat.

Fans described the behaviour as “selfish” and “wasteful”, with one user commenting: “Is this a skit? Who ended up having to clean that off the floor?!”