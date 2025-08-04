Kelsey Parker has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late “angel” baby who died in June.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday (3 August), the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker shared a montage of herself sitting at the beach whilst reflecting on the loss of her newborn son who was “born sleeping”.

Parker, who shared two children with the singer and was expecting a third with new partner Will Lindsay, said: “There is no preparing for this kind of heartbreak.”

“I had dreams for you, your first giggle, your first steps, the way you would cling to me when the world felt too big,” she wrote in the video’s caption.