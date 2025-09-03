Kim Kardashian explains why she ‘doesn’t believe in homework’

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she “doesn’t believe in homework”, saying that children already spend a big part of their day studying.

Appearing on Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3' livestream on Tuesday (2 September), the 44-year-old, who shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, said that it should “be left for in school”.

“Kids are in school for eight hours a day,” she said. “When they come home, they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for in school.”