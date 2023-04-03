KSI has apologised after using a racial slur in a now-deleted YouTube video.

The internet personality, rapper and boxer - real name Olajide Olatunji - also announced that he was taking a “break” from social media after the clip prompted widespread backlash.

In the footage for the YouTube channel Sidemen, KSI could be heard using a derogatory slur aimed at Pakistani people.

“I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur in a recent Sidemen video,” he tweeted.

“There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.