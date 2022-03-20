Leona Lewis ‘pregnant with first child’ and is ‘over the moon’

Leona Lewis is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Dennis Jauch.

The X Factor 2006 winner is said to be “over the moon” about the news, and has not long passed the 12-week mark, with her due date later this year.

A source revealed to The Sun: “Leona and Dennis are absolutely over the moon.

“They have passed the 12-week milestone and told their family and friends at the beginning of the year.”

Leona, 36, met choreographer and producer Dennis, 33, when he was a back-up dancer for her tour.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.