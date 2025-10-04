Lewis Capaldi delivers cheeky message to fans after his UK tour fails to sell out

Lewis Capaldi has delivered a cheeky message to fans after his UK tour has failed to sell out.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday (3 October), the singer asked if he could “speak from the heart” after he pointed out that his show in Leeds still has tickets left.

Looking into the camera, the 28-year-old said: “What the f*** are you playing it?”, as the room burstout into laughter.

“If you’re in Leeds, just buy it for someone you don’t like”, he said, before reflecting on his upcoming Summer 2026 tour. “It’s all going really well, except from that pocket of the country, which seems to hate my f***ing guts.”