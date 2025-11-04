Lewis Capaldi revealed as Role Model’s London ‘Sally’

Watch as Lewis Capaldi is brought out on stage as singer Role Model’s London “Sally”.

On Monday (3 November), the US singer was performing at the Eventim Apollo when the Scottish singer walked on stage, delighting spectators.

Capaldi played “Sally”, from Role Model’s “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” which became a viral hit on TikTok. A variety of celebrities, including Charli XCX and Kate Hudson, have been invited on stage during the American performer’s concerts to play the titular Sally.

The Scottish singer walked out with a beer in hand and danced with Role Model to the 2024 song.