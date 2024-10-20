More than 100 Liam Payne fans gather in Hyde Park to remember singer

More than 100 Liam Payne fans have gathered in London’s Kensington Gardens today (20 October), to remember the singer following his death aged 31.

Despite the rain, many brought balloons, letters, and drawings to the Peter Pan statue as part of an organised meet-up - one of many around the UK in the wake of the news.

The One Direction star fell from a third-floor balcony to his death in Argentina earlier this week, devastating fans around the globe. The circumstances of his death are not yet known.