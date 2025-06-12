Netflix release first look at Liam Payne’s final music project before his death

Netflix has released a first look at Building the Band, a new music competition series featuring the late Liam Payne as a guest judge.

The series, which matches singers to form bands without seeing each other, was announced by Netflix in September, before Payne died on 16 October after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

A first-look clip released on Wednesday (11 June) does not show Payne, but Netflix confirmed he appears in the series alongside fellow guest judge Kelly Rowland. Netflix said in a statement the former One Direction star’s family reviewed the series and is “supportive of his inclusion”.

The show was one of Payne’s final projects.