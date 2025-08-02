Lindsay Lohan’s sweet nod to original Freaky Friday detail

Lindsay Lohan has harkened back to the original Freaky Friday movie in a clever red carpet fashion detail.

The actress attended the London premiere of the upcoming film Freakier Friday on Thursday (31 July), where she stunned in a custom lavender metal mesh dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

The dress resembled a purple lace-trimmed two piece by cult 1990s fashion label Mandalay, which Lohan wore in the final scene of the 2003 film as her character performed at the wedding of her mother, played by Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 39-year-old actress accessorised the look with a miniature guitar purse, a nod to the guitar her character Anna frequently plays throughout the body-swap movie.