Vicky McClure issues four-word statement on Line of Duty rumours

Vicky McClure issued a four-word statement on the possibility of Line of Duty season seven after her co-star Adrian Dunbar said the show is poised to return next year after being left “frustrated” by the finale.

The pair appeared in Jed Mercurio’s BBC crime drama as DI Kate Fleming and Superintendent Ted Hastings respectively from 2012 to 2021.

Dunbar told The Times: "We’re really excited about getting our hands on a Line of Duty script, to see what happens to us.

“Jed is writing. We’ve talked to the BBC."

The series ended after the identity of "H" — a corrupt senior police officer — was revealed.

"There's nothing to say," McClure told The One Show on Friday (1 August).