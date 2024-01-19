Jake Cornish breaks silence on Love Island: All-Stars exit

Jake Cornish has broken his silence for the first time since leaving the Love Island All Stars villa in Wednesday night's episode (17 January).

The 26-year-old, who originally appeared on series seven, left the show after two days following a surprise reunion with ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole on the show.

The pair were coupled up on day one after a public vote paired them together.

Speaking after his exit, Jake said: "I had a gut instinct that the public were gonna vote me and Lib together... It was nice to see her."