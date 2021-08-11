The first look at tonight's episode of Love Island appears to show new boy Brett treading on toes.

Matt and new girl Priya were working on their romantic spark before the newest male addition entered in last night's episode, however, from a peep into this evening's show, the 5th year medical student's head may be at risk of turning.

One boy needs to prepare for his Love Island journey to end as the announcement of a recoupling means someone is going home.

Some of the girls also hint at a planned "graduation" night with their other halves when the sun goes down.