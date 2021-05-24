Marvel Studios has released the first teaser trailer for Eternals, the forthcoming MCU film directed by Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

The clip gives fans a look at the main castmembers, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry and Richard Madden.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Eternals focuses on a race of immortal beings who protect the planet Earth from supernatural threats.

It is due out in cinemas on 4 November.