Insomniac Games, the developer of Marvel’s Spider-Man, is working on a brand new comic book game featuring Wolverine.

Marvel’s Wolverine was revealed in a brief trailer during the PlayStation Showcase, although very little was shown other than a short cinematic featuring the character sitting in a bar.

Neither Insomniac Games nor Sony gave out any details about a possible release date, although the studio did confirm that the project is still in the very early stages of production.

The team is also currently working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which was also announced during the event.