Mean Girls musical movie’s first look as Tina Fey reprises iconic role
Mean Girls stars Tina Fey and Tim Meadows have reprised their iconic roles as teachers in the trailer for the new musical film based on the 2004 classic.
The new take, which is due for release next year, has been adapted for the big screen from the Tony-nominated Broadway production - which itself is based on the 2004 film.
Other iconic characters such as Kady Heron (Angourie Rice), Regina George (Renee Rapp), and Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney) are also set to return.
The musical’s composer Jeff Richmond, who is married to Fey, has composed the score for the film adaptation.
