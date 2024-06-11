The One Show shares emotional tribute to Michael Mosley after death in Greece

The One Show shared an emotional tribute to Michael Mosley from viewers on Monday, 10 June.

The TV doctor and columnist, 67, died of natural causes last week after he went missing on the Greek island of Symi.

His body was found on Sunday in a rocky area near Agia Marina beach.

Dr Mosley, who regularly presented health segments on the BBC programme, “seemed like a really genuine character with a real desire to support healthier ways of living,” one viewer said.