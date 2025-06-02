Molly-Mae’s Love Island 2019 audition tape seen for first time

Molly-Mae Hague's Love Island audition tape has been seen for the first time since she appeared on the 2019 series of the ITV dating show.

The 26-year-old met her partner Tommy Fury on the reality show, and the couple went on to have a daughter, Bambi, in 2023.

They split up in 2024, before confirming they were back together in 2025.

In the tape, Hague said: "The last guy I was with literally told me I was too much for him to handle. Whatever too much actually means."

The clip was played during Love Island: Decade Of Love on Sunday (1 June) to celebrate ten years of the show.