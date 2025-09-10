Molly-Mae suffers awkward wardrobe mishap as she collects NTA for documentary

Molly-Mae Hague suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she walked on stage at the National Television Awards on Wednesday, 10 September.

The former Love Island star won the Authored Documentary award for her Amazon Prime Series Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

As Hague walked up the stage, her shoe came off her foot — prompting her to joke: "Not the shoe coming off up the stairs, typical."

After thanking Tommy Fury and their daughter Bambi for their support, Hague paid tribute to Rob Burrow and his family for their documentary, which was nominated in the same category.