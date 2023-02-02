First look: Eurovision 2023’s ‘cyber’ stage features secret nod to Birmingham

Eurovision has unveiled the impressive stage that will be used later this year in Liverpool.

Set designer Julio Himede says the architecture “takes inspiration from a wide hug, opening its arms to Ukraine” and it appears the stage also features a nod to Eurovision 1998 in Birmingham with similar side panels.

According to Eurovision, across 450 square metres of staging, the set brings together another 220 square metres of independently moving and turning video screens, as well as over 700 video tiles integrated into the floor and more than 1500 metres of LED lights.

