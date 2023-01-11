Who had the best-selling albums of 2022?

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Harry Styles are some of the artists who dropped the best-selling albums of 2022.

"Harry's House" claimed the top spot on the list, followed by Sheeran's = (Equals) and then the country-turned-pop star's Midnights.

Some well-established names nabbed a spot on the top 10 as well, with Fleetwood Mac and Elton John releasing hit albums.

This video gives the full rundown of the records the UK couldn't stop listening to last year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.