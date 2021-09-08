2K Games, the company behind the NBA 2K series, has assisted NBA star Luka Dončić with refurbishing basketball courts in his home country of Slovenia. Through its charity arm, 2K Foundations, it has helped paint the community courts blue to represent Dončić’s team, the Dallas Mavericks, and has funded new lighting and seats.

Dončić, who is one of the cover stars for NBA 2K22, has said that these were the courts where he learned and practiced, and he is excited about the opportunity for kids to play and pursue their dreams on those very same courts.