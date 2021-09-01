Publisher 2K has debuted the first gameplay trailer for NBA 2K22, this year’s instalment in its basketball simulation series. As the trailer notes, all the gameplay shown is taken from the next-gen versions of the game on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

It doesn’t go into any detail on any gameplay improvements or changes, although it takes the time to highlight women’s basketball, a feature which was added in the last game. NBA 2K22 releases for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC on 10 September.