Watch as Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson recreate an iconic scene from Titanic as romance rumours between the two swirl.

A sweet clip of the actors, who co-star in the latest The Naked Gun movie, was shared by Anderson on 26 July.

It shows the pair imitating the scene where Rose stands on the edge of the ship with her hands outstretched as Jack holds her from behind.

Anderson, wearing a stunning forest green gown, can be seen at the front of the boat in Berlin, as Neeson holds her waist to keep her safe.

The pair’s chemistry, both on and offscreen, has sparked dating rumours, which neither has addressed head-on though sources have claimed they have been “dating for a while”, the Daily Mail reports.