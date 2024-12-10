Paul Rudd joins Dublin pub singalong with Irish band

Paul Rudd surprised Dublin pub-goers by sharing a pint with Irish band Hermitage Green before their Olympia Theatre gig on Thursday, 5 December.

The band said they'd finished sound check at the venue and slipped out for a quiet pint of Guinness and a poitín chaser when they bumped into the Hollywood star.

In a social media post, they joked: "If anyone sees Paul Rudd walking around Dublin with a Hermitage Green t-shirt go up and say hello to him, he’s a lovely fella. And Paul if you’re reading this - you forgot to give us the €15 for it."