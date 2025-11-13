Prince William makes surprising appearance on Dancing with the Stars

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance on Dancing with the Stars this week.

William was seen on a video call to contestant Robert Irwin and his professional dance partner Witney Carson on Tuesday’s (11 November) episode of the hit US show.

William told Irwin, who has been involved with the prince’s Earthshot initiative, said: “We're missing you.

“Whilst your twinkle toes are going off elsewhere, I need you down here.”

The Prince of Wales jokingly urging Witney to “get him {Robert} in as much glitter” as possible.